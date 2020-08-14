Nowadays, going light on the nail polish isn’t just reserved for the coronavirus-fatigued consumers. Partial manicures are having a moment, and there’s never been a better time to embrace the negative space. Over the past six months, social media has seen a deluge of at-home manicure tutorials, often employing partially painted designs like cow print or geometric shapes layered on a natural nail. French manicures with colored tips have also seen an upswing. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have been known to sport similar styles.

Alicia Torello, nail artist to Anne Hathaway, said these types of manicures have been trending for a while, but have blown up since the coronavirus pandemic. She noted they are easy to create at home and last longer since regrowth isn’t as noticeable.

Common tools for taking a DIY approach to the trend are tape, stencils and toothpicks. Brands such as Orosa and Olive & June have streamlined application down to nail stickers. As for giving one’s nail art staying power, Torello suggests using cuticle oil frequently and reapplying a top coat every few days.

Torello looks to fashion designers, artwork and Pinterest for inspiration, but here, see a few examples of her end results.

