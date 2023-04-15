Meet the Skin Care Pros Launching Next-gen Products

The expert-driven skin care brand is getting a face lift.

The next generation of beauty and medical professionals is getting into the skin care product game. Among them are plastic surgeons, a dermatologist and aestheticians, all of whom are translating thousands of hours of experience into professional-caliber product launches, for everything from collagen product to breakouts to puffiness. Results-driven, indeed.

Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, Epi.Logic, $55 to $230

Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton Photo courtesy of Epi.Logic

The mind behind Brooklyn Face and Eye is looking to skin care as her next frontier. As an oculofacial plastic surgeon, Jeanniton saw an opportunity to marry design-minded products with clinical backing. “I was coming to a dead end when making skin care recommendations. They all had the same feedback, they were not appreciating the current clinical skin care landscape, and products were not inclusive,” she says. “Clinical skin care felt very antiquated to them.”

Epi.Logic products. Photo courtesy of Epi.Logic/Anthony Verde

Jeanniton relaunched Epi.Logic earlier in refreshed packaging, primed for retail shelves, and the range is comprised of eight products — three cleansers, two serums, an essence, a toner, a face cream and an eye cream — which boasts actives from CoQ10 to epidermal growth factors in its hero serum, Master Plan. “It was born out of my lifetime of microneedling,” she says. “Once you’ve seen how someone’s complexion transforms after a series of treatments, why can people only get that in office?”

Iván Pol, The Beauty Sandwich The Secret Sauce, $300

Iván Pol Photo courtesy of The Beauty Sandwich

Facial architecture is Pol’s forte, hence his radio frequency-laden signature facial, the Beauty Sandwich, which incorporates a slew of frequencies for sculpting benefits. “I’m known for the snatched skin look,” Pol says. “There’s something about being naturally enhanced that’s just an elevated version of oneself that’s very powerful.”

The Beauty Sandwich’s Secret Sauce. Photo courtesy of The Beauty Sandwich/Stephen Busken

In his treatments, which count Salma Hayek, Ana de Armas and Laura Harrier as devotees, he incorporates his first product, a velvety serum dubbed The Secret Sauce. “Rose is the main ingredient in there. There’s rosehip three ways, and it’s a very luxurious, very expensive oil,” he says. Among the other ingredients are rose Damascus, jasmine, sandalwood and sea buckthorn oil, among others.

Dr. Catherine Chang, NakedBeauty MD Damask Rose Revitalizing Gold-infused Hydrogel Eye Masks, $110 for seven pairs

Dr. Catherine Chang Photo courtesy of NakedBeauty MD

As Hollywood’s de facto plastic surgeon for ultra-natural results, Chang has mastered more than 30 treatments. “I look at everything from the bony structures, muscular movements, soft tissue, fat and volume of the skin,” she says. It’s the after care where she found her sweet spot with her new eye masks.

NakedBeauty MD Damask Rose Revitalizing Gold-Infused Hydrogel Eye Masks Photo courtesy of NakedBeauty MD

“I formulated them for my practice because I do a lot of eye surgery as well,” she says. “I wanted to create a product that patients could use both preoperatively and postoperatively to help enhance and maintain the results.” The result is a hydrogel eye patch rife with vitamin C, niacinamide, ferulic acid and gold particles. Chang has also tapped the Hollywood elite for the launch, with the masks debuting on Cara Delevingne during her Oscars prep with makeup artist Hung Vanngo.

Dr. Shereene Idriss, PillowtalkDerm The Depuffer Arnica Sculpting Serum Roller, $38

Dr. Shereene Idriss Photo courtesy of PillowtalkDerm

Idriss is social media’s beauty fact-checker, an authority she parlayed into her brand launch last year. She focuses on skin tone and hyperpigmentation before addressing other concerns.

“When patients come in, very often they’re focusing on a detail that nobody sees from 10 feet away,” she says. “When I hold a mirror and take a step back, the first thing they notice is an uneven skin tone, which gives the effect of looking tired, disheveled and worn out.”

Her brand, named for her social media nickname PillowtalkDerm, followed her complexion-first ethos with an at-home chemical peel, a serum and a moisturizer, all geared toward brightening. Now she’s taking her brand into its next phase with the launch of the Depuffer, a serum with a rolling applicator to tone down redness and puffiness that boasts arnica, centella asiatica, niacinamide, ash bark extract and glycerin.

Sofie Pavitt, Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Clearing Serum, $54

Sofie Pavitt Photo courtesy of Sofie Pavitt

“My analogy is being a chef — you are a chef of one cuisine. You wouldn’t go to an Italian restaurant for Thai food, and my cuisine is breakouts,” says facialist Sofie Pavitt. “Whether it’s acne, perioral dermatitis, or anyone who’s intimidated to go for a regular facial should come see me instead.”

Pavitt combines facial massage with what she calls “low and slow” daily exfoliation, a philosophy that has spawned her first product, the Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Clearing Serum.

Kent Rogowski

“A lot of times, if you’re doing daily exfoliation with something really strong, you’re going to burn your barrier and it’s going to be irritating,” she says. “Mandelic Acid is just the slow cooker of acid exfoliation, it works very gently and it’s perfect for my clients.”

Danuta Mieloch, Danucera, $38 to $55

With aesthetic prowess on one hand and business savvy on the other, Danuta Mieloch has taken Rescue Spa from one door to the skin care lover’s candy shop. Among her newest brands is her own, Danucera, which launched with a do-it-all balm and a skin tonic. “I’ve always had a talent for great products,” she claims. “After thousands of facials and thousands of hours in the treatment room, I know skin.”

Her line bridges the gap between the clinical and the clean. “I’ve always looked for that universal product I can take with me, and it’s going to be current and a bit more revolutionary because there’s transparency,” she says. Her Cerabalm, for example, can be used as a cleanser, mask or moisturizer. “I thought of every single detail,” she says, including launching with a facial washcloth and gua sha tool for massaging the balm in. “Massaging in a product will definitely increase the efficacy.”