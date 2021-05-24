The Skinny Confidential’s namesake beauty business has raised more than $1 million in seed funding.

The round was led by Dear Media, a podcast network run by Michael Bosstick, Lauryn Bosstick’s husband and cohost. Drybar founder Alli Webb, Blended Strategy Group’s Sherry Jhawar, Good American chief executive officer Emma Grede and Digital Brand Architects Raina Penchansky also invested in the business.

The Skinny Confidential’s beauty line launched with two products, the Hot Mess Ice Roller, $69, and the Ice Queen Face Oil, $46. The brand also has a podcast and a blog.

The beauty line is meant to reduce swelling, Bosstick said — something she felt she needed after major jaw surgery several years ago.

“They told me I would be swollen for a month, and I was swollen for, like, three years,” Bosstick said. She started writing about her swelling on her blog, and bought a “cheap, s–tty ice roller” on Amazon — “there were so many pain points with it,” she said — so she decided to launch her own.

“There were so many things wrong with it, so I wanted to shake up the category,” Bosstick said. “The Ice Queen Facial Oil is a cooling oil with a little bit of menthol and blueberry and pomegranate and raspberry and that tightens the skin. Everything we’re focused on is fighting the inflammation and puff that we all get from a night of one-too-many skinny margaritas or sleeping on your face wrong.”

In the first four weeks, Bosstick said the two products did more than $1 million in sales.

Bosstick said she has a pipeline of about 20 products meant to roll out over the next two-and-a-half years. “I’m really big on preventative beauty, and cupping and tightening and snapping the face,” she said.

Bosstick launched her blog in 2010, and focuses on “tangible tips or tricks” that her readers can apply to their own lives, with a focus on beauty and wellness.

“We launched the podcast five years ago…off that, we interviewed all these skin experts, lymphatic drainage, beauty wellness, and noticed that those were the episodes that really resonated with people,” Bosstick said. “I always say I’m not an expert, I’m a practitioner and someone who has tried thousands of products and gotten access to these amazing experts and doctors.”

With the seed round, Bosstick plans to market The Skinny Confidential products via podcasts in the Dear Media network, which also produces Molly Sims’ “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast, Marianna Hewitt’s “Life With Marianna,” and many other shows.

Bosstick credits her podcast and The Skinny Confidential community with helping generate early sales success. “We’ve been able to utilize the podcast, which is super powerful — our podcast just hit 92 million downloads. That’s been such an awesome channel,” she said.

“I’m not so into all these paid influencers — it’s so amazing the community has rallied and created content around my products,” Bosstick said.

