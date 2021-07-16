The Surf Lodge has given its beauty minibar, a complimentary assortment available to guests, a new look.

The Montauk, N.Y., destination has partnered with retailer A Wild Dove on an array of beauty products for customers to use during their stays. The selection spans categories, from sun care to CBD body lotion, and includes products from Lord Jones, Costa Brazil, Sakara Life, Chantecaille, Julien Farel, Twice, Virgin Suncare and Biography, among others. It is valued at more than $600.

Jayma Cardoso, founder and creative director, said the beauty minibars — in their fifth incarnation — are part of a larger pivot toward wellness for the destination. “For about six years, we’ve been really homing in on wellness because although our audience is fun, and they love to go to dinner and have drinks, they will also wake up early the next day for a great wellness class,” she said.

The products were chosen for their utilitarian appeal. “I didn’t want to just give a gift bag with a ton of freebies that people may or may not care about,” Cardoso continued. “All of our brands and all of our partners, it’s full-sized products, it’s a product that matters, and it’s a product you would want.”

Cardoso said this year’s offering was a pivot from last year’s, which was focused on pandemic-era essentials. The idea for the minibar started, she said, by thinking of the items and products guests were likely to forget to pack.

“The idea for Surf Lodge is to have a little Brazilian shack in the middle of Montauk, and it’s supposed to be a very casual fun, not fancy. I said, ‘What can we do to guests when they come in so they feel extra special? Is it a bottle of rosé?‘” Cardoso said. “We came up with this idea of everything you need or everything you forgot, like sunblock, a makeup remover, something that makes you wind down. I now call it a summer essentials package.”

“Beauty and wellness has evolved now more than ever,” Cardoso continued. “What you’re putting in your body, what you’re putting in your hair, and what you’re putting on your face have come to the fore. I know for myself, I had a lot more time for it.”

The Surf Lodge’s plays in beauty and wellness aren’t just product-focused. It is offering classes taught through the summer season by fitness instructors Isaac Boots, Nina Agdal of The Agdal Method, Stephen Cheuk of S10 Training and Sarrah Strimel of Damn Good Yoga. The classes are part of a partnership with jewelry brand Lightbox. The property will also offer sound bath classes and panel discussions around mental health.

