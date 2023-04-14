The Top 10 Beauty Brands by Media Impact Value In February

Data from Launchmetrics demonstrates that when it comes to media impact value, China and the U.S. are the top markets driving value for prestige beauty brands, who are maximizing their gains in the regions namely via increasingly fine-tuned influencer strategies.

“With China’s loosening of restrictions and the awakened economy, the region is attracting brands to reconnect with their aspirationally driven audiences, thus motivating [brands] to diversify their ambassador portfolios,” said Launchmetrics’ chief marketing officer, Alison Bringé.

Launchmetrics’ MIV scoring system assesses the impact of a brand’s relevant media placements across channels, inclusive of paid, owned and earned mediums. While celebrity voices are indeed becoming less influential in propelling brand MIV scores, there were a few exceptions to the trend in February.

For example, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty generated more than $19 million in MIV the day after the star took to the Super Bowl stage for her halftime performance, while a Chanel Beauty-sponsored Instagram post by Korean actor Lee Jae-Wook totaled $767,000 in MIV, garnering more than 1.5 million likes.

Here, the top 10 brands by MIV in February.