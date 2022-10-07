The Top-trending Beauty Brands on Amazon

Amazon is carving out its place as a leading beauty retailer.

Not only have many of the consumers who flocked to the e-commerce giant when COVID-19 broke out in order to get their beauty fix stuck around, but beauty companies are progressively inking partnerships with Amazon, establishing the platform an increasingly meaningful player in prestige beauty.

Data from Jungle Scout indicates searches including keywords “cream-based makeup palette,” “kkw cosmetics” and “beauty deals” were among the top-trending beauty searches on Amazon in August, increasing by 728 percent, 119 percent and 84 percent, respectively.

Grace and Stella, a skin care brand which has garnered recent traction on TikTok for its under-eye masks, was the highest-growing beauty brand on Amazon in August, with revenue increasing by 442 percent. Fenty Beauty and Huda Beauty followed, increasing revenue 144 percent and 81 percent respectively during the same period.

The highest-growing beauty brands on Amazon in August 2022, and their highest-selling product, per Jungle Scout.

1. Grace and Stella: Blue Eye Mask

2. Fenty Beauty: Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

3. Huda Beauty: Easy Bake Loose Baking and Setting Powder

4. CeraVe: Moisturizing Cream

5. Olay: Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Max Hydrating Moisturizer

6. Too Faced: Better Than Sex Mascara

7. Olaplex: No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

8. Marcelle: BB Cream Golden Glow

9. The Body Shop: Ginger Scalp Care Conditioner

10. Tarte Cosmetics: Shape Tape Concealer