They Are Wearing: Flatbush Fair Beauty Edition

“I just like lipstick,” said Tanya Taylor. She’s not wearing any right now — but she wants to make it clear. Her go-to lip brand is Maybelline New York. She also likes long nails — the kind that require her to type at a funny angle — and long eyelashes to bat.

Treshai, a Bronx, New York, native who relocated to Virginia but is in New York for the weekend with her friends, Kaya and J’via, is also repping long nails. And while Kaya doesn’t wear makeup often, SaltXo is her go-to natural skin care brand and she always does her own eyelash extensions. “They last about a week and a half,” she said.

A couple breeze by sporting matching sister and brother locs, which are smaller than traditional locs. Braids, cornrows and twists of all sizes and lengths are in full force elsewhere at the Flatbush Avenue Street Fair, where folks gather once a year to commemorate Caribbean culture with food, music, dancing and community.

Summer Hamilton:

“I like a powerful lip for sure,” said Summer Hamilton, a freelance chef and Flatbush native. She’s wearing Fenty Beauty lip paint in Stunna, Fenty Hella Thicc mascara and Nars blush. Marche Rue Dix on Bedford Avenue is her favorite nail salon, and Hamilton’s artful aesthetic extends to her clothing as well: “I love Sincerely Tommy and Martine’s Dream.”