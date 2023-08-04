They Are Wearing: Prospect Park Beauty Edition

Smorgasburg is a people watching hot spot. Held on Sundays at Prospect Park, the outdoor food festival offers a concentrated dose of the individuality that exists among New York’s Brooklyn residents.

“I’m a mom, so whatever gets me ready in five minutes,” said one stroller-pushing passerby, whose go-to is a sleek bun, fluffy brows and, always, Chanel mascara.

Just a few steps away is a former employee of Chanel’s SoHo store. Her skin care advice? “You have to know your skin and how it responds to outside stress.” Her bouncy, bronze-colored curls are in full form today, but she’s been known to trek up to Williamsburg for a chemical Japanese hair straightening treatment here and there.

Yaya Glam Studio in Crown Heights, though, is where Charmaine Wright’s blonde topknot and edgy undercut is perfected. “I shaved my head three years ago — now, I go light in the summer and dark in the winter,” Wright said. She’s sitting next to her friend Nicky Brown, who has blended Supergoop CC Screen and Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Foundation for her base, and frequents Feel Beauty Supply in Flatbush for her day-to-day beauty needs.

Kayla Rodriguez:

“This is my face crown — for when crowns are too much and glasses aren’t enough,” said Kayla Rodriguez, a Taíno, Salvadoran and Greek wire-wrapping artist who operates a stand at Smorgasburg for her jewelry business, QueloKayDesigns. “I’m a Gemini moon, so I’m very adaptable — I’m always changing my hair,” she continued. “I used to do four thick braids but it felt silly so now I just do two; I change out the crystals depending on the day, but they’re always turquoise.”