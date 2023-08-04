They Are Wearing: Williamsburg Beauty Edition

A stroll through Williamsburg is like seeing the latest TikTok beauty trends come to life: glossed lips, slicked-back buns — both frequently accompanied by hoop earrings — and curls galore. Buzzed haircuts come in a range of colors — from bleached blond to turquoise blue; winged eyeliner occupies outer eyelids on some, versus inner eye corners on others, and subtle eyelash extensions, lightly blushed cheeks and chrome nail art are also popular looks. An informal survey of pedestrians reveals that as diverse as the looks are, one products prevails over all others in terms of popularity: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb for the win.

Jo Diaz:

“I’m pretty experimental with my look,” said 25-year-old Jo Diaz, whose recent hairstyles include a blond spiked updo and a curly blue mullet. “It was supposed to be electric blue — I accidentally picked up Atomic Turquoise,” he continued, unfazed by the hair color mix-up. It’s just hair, after all — not his seven-step skin care routine, which begins with a hypochlorous eczema spray “to help kill acne” and ends with Dr.Jart+’s Cicapair color correcting treatment to tackle redness. To top the look off, Diaz often fills in his mustache with a brow pencil, and seals the deal with Glossier Boy Brow.