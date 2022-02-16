Third-generation Family Members to Lead Groupe Clarins

PARIS — There’s a changing of the guard at Groupe Clarins, where the third generation of the Courtin-Clarins family is stepping into top leadership positions.

The family-owned company on Wednesday unveiled a new governance structure that elevates Virginie Courtin-Clarins and Prisca Courtin-Clarins to managing director and chairman of the supervisory board, respectively.

Virginie Courtin-Clarins will work alongside Jonathan Zrihen, president and chief executive officer of Groupe Clarins, and her uncle Olivier Courtin, who is also a group managing director. She has served as deputy CEO since 2018.

“Over the past four years, I have deepened my understanding of our organizational structure and, most importantly, of the women and men behind our success,” Virginie Courtin-Clarins said in a statement. “I also gained solid experience, which I’m eager to put to work in my new position. Our family’s united, unfailing support is a powerful driver for me. I fully intend to take Clarins to new heights all while pursuing the rollout of our ambitious CSR roadmap.”

Prisca Courtin-Clarins is succeeding her uncle, Christian Courtin-Clarins, father of Virginie, who, according to the company, was keen to step down from the chairman of the supervisory board position, which he has held since 2011, after leaving his operational role.

You May Also Like

“For 40 years, he successfully led far-reaching transformations to position Clarins as the European skin care leader and a global beauty player,” Groupe Clarins said. “In an increasingly global market, he notably strived to grow the company internationally.

“He launched Clarins in 130 countries, enabling Clarins to export 93 percent of its products, which are all developed and manufactured in France,” the company continued. “A true CSR pioneer, he also made corporate social responsibility a major strategic focus for growth long before it became the widespread concern for business that it is today.”

Prisca Courtin-Clarins also runs her family’s holding Famille C, which recently acquired Ilia Beauty.

“It is an honor to do my part to contribute to my family’s entrepreneurial story and to instill in Clarins the agility and innovative mind-set it will need to stay ahead of the pack,” she said. “At the same time, I will, of course, continue to play my operational role at Famille C, where I manage investments. This role has given me perspective and expertise, which I will use to help Clarins succeed. My cousin Virginie and I are very pleased to be a part of our family’s legacy. It is our duty and ambition to build the future of the company founded by our grandfather Jacques, while remaining true to our values.”

Groupe Clarins was founded by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954. The company makes and markets skin care products and makeup, and ranks first in premium skin care in Europe.

“These appointments embody the company’s commitment to change within a framework of continuity,” Zrihen said. “With Virginie and Prisca taking the helm of the company, we will continue to work together to write the next chapter of Clarins’ incredible story, while pursuing our strategic Clarins Unlimited plan which aims to focus on our brands, well-being and health. Clarins resolutely looks to the future, all while remaining true to the values that have enabled us to become a global and responsible player in the beauty industry and the premium skin care leader in Europe.”

FOR MORE, SEE:

EXCLUSIVE: Ilia Beauty to Be Acquired by Courtin-Clarins Family

Courtin-Clarins Family Invests in Pai Skincare

Courtin-Clarins Family Acquires Château Beauséjour