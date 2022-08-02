Thrive Market Unveils First Beauty Brand

Thrive Market is going bigger on beauty, starting with its first brand.

Called F.a.e. — which stands for “for all, everywhere” — the brand launches Tuesday on the health membership platform’s website with 26 stockkeeping units across face, body and hair care. Prices range from $6.99 for body and hair care to $9.99 for facial oils.

Launching with a wide range of products was by design, said Christine McNerney, senior director of nonfood at Thrive Market. “It was intentional in trying to meet our member in any part of their routine, whether in the shower with hair care or with facial oils in skin care,” she said. “It ties back to our core mission, we’re a health-first membership model based online and we want to make healthy living accessible for everyone, and that extends past the grocery aisle.”

McNerney said the beauty business has been steadily climbing, growing nearly 10 percent year-over-year in the first half of 2022, and is ripe for expansion. “There’s definitely the opportunity to enter new categories within skin care itself, we’re launching four facial oils and facial wipes as well. We’re definitely eager to get into a full skin care routine, like having products for cleansing, toning, serums and treatments,” she added.

It’s Thrive Market’s first incubated brand entering the personal care category, but it has private label brands in food, home goods and supplements. “We see major value in being able to provide our own products on-site, so that is where we’ll continue to build out the F.a.e. brand,” McNerney said. “But our brand partnerships are always going to be a part of our strategy as well. We always try to find innovation, whether that be formats, ingredients or product types. These brands have built quite a category over the past few years as it relates to clean beauty.”