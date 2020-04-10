TikTok twin-fluencers are causing beauty buzz.

Shanae and Renae, aka the Nel Twins, recently brought in their 20th birthday by launching Gloss Twins, a Gen Z beauty brand. Gloss Twins debuts with the “Nel Gel” collection, a line of three lip glosses priced just under $12 on the brand’s web site.

The Nel Twins are the first TikTok beauty influencers to launch a line of their own — during a pandemic, no less. The pair plans to livestream lab sessions over the next few weeks and has been gifting the products to fellow influencers on YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok for review.

A combination of its algorithm and lack of #SponCon saturation has made TikTok an effective marketing tool for a growing number of beauty brands. Clean skin-care brand Truly saw two of its products — a butt polish and breast polish — sell out at Ulta after amassing 20 million TikTok views over the past couple of weeks.

Elsewhere on the Internet, NYX Cosmetics is hosting a virtual music festival. Jessie Reyez, Kim Petras and Princess Nokia will livestream performances on NYX’s Instagram throughout the weekend of April 10.

“During these unprecedented times, we have seen an enormous rally of human connection all over the world, and this has truly inspired us to take a closer look at how we engage with our audience,” said Stephanie Binette, general manager, NYX Professional Makeup U.S.A. “We want to bring an innovative, digital experience that encourages our community to come together in a unique and exciting way.”

