The Biggest TikTok Beauty Hacks

Beauty’s boom in DIY has taken to TikTok.

Between the advent of the video platform and a newfound need for do-it-yourself beauty solutions induced by the pandemic, consumers are increasingly turning toward the platform to solve beauty problems.

Tajmeeli, the beauty educational platform, tracked the largest hashtags for beauty hacks across TikTok, which have garnered as many as 341,000,000 views. The hashtag #NailHacks, which topped the list, includes at-home ways to remove acrylic nails and using chewing gum wrappers to create metallic manicures.

Other hacks get more niche, such as tags for #LipLinerHacks and #DryShampooHack. Here, the full list, ranked by views per hashtag.

Top 20 Beauty Hacks on TikTok:

#NailHacks, 341,800,000 #EyelinerHack(s), 318,900,000 #FoundationHack(s), 161,600,000 #ConcealerHack(s), 133,700,000 #LipstickHacks, 104,800,000 #MascaraHack(s), 48,000,000 #EyelashesHack(s), 44,800,000 #NailPolishHack, 43,600,000 #BrowHack(s), 41,700,000 #EyebrowHack(s), 39,300,000 #HairGrowthHacks, 33,200,000 #FakeTanHack(s), 24,300,000 #EyeShadowHack(s), 23,300,000 #BronzerHack(s), 10,540,400 #LipLinerHack, 7,600,000 #DryShampooHack, 6,700,000 #MakeupRemoverHack, 6,700,000 #HighlighterHack, 4,200,000 #ContourHack, 3,900,000 #LipGlossHack, 1,900,000

