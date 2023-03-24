TikTok Darling Tree Hut Launches First Pop-up in New York

TikTok darling Tree Hut is setting its sights beyond the small screen.

This Friday and Saturday, the skin and body care brand will host its first pop-up in New York, offering consumers a photo-friendly, multisensorial experience through which they can curate a personalized regimen, shop bestsellers and the brand’s new body wash collection, and learn more about Tree Hut.

“Going viral and having such a strong community built in the digital scape, meant the next step for us was to start meeting our customers in real life,” said Hazel Smith, senior marketing manager at Tree Hut, which was founded in 2002. “We wanted to create an experience that focuses on awareness of our portfolio; we’ve always kind of been known for our body scrub, but we wanted people to understand that we have so much more that also offers the same level of quality and experiential self care.”

Tree Hut’s New York City pop-up. Andrew Werner

The brand has seen a significant uptick in awareness following pandemic lockdowns and the subsequent rise of #ShowerTok, a popular TikTok sphere in which users showcase their shower routines — which are seemingly growing increasingly comprehensive (TikTok users have coined a word for that phenomenon too: the “everything shower”), and now aims to leverage that momentum in creating equally approachable and interactive IRL experiences.

Located at 365 Broadway, the pop-up will be open Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The skinification [of body care] is huge right now; that’s something we’ve always had, and we want to lean even further into skin care benefit-type products,” said Smith of the brand, which has amassed a TikTok following of 915,000 and reports an average 10.6 percent engagement rate on the platform over the last 12 months.