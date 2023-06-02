TikTok’s Dr. Muneeb Shah to Codevelop SPF Product With Indē Wild

TikTok’s Dr. Muneeb Shah is going from recommending skin care products to creating them.

The dermatologist has partnered with Indē Wild founder and fellow influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla to codevelop the brand’s latest innovation: An SPF product arriving this fall.

“[Shah] found our vitamin C serum organically and loved it, after which he asked to be an angel investor,” said Büller-Khosla of how the pair’s relationship kicked off. In an email to Beauty Inc, Shah (who counts more than 17 million followers on TikTok) said it was Büller-Khosla’s “passion for combining modern science with Ayurveda” that made him want to invest in her brand.

Shah has previously fronted dermatologist-backed brands like CeraVe, La Roche-Posay and Cetaphil, but this collaboration marks his first time having a hand in a brand’s innovation process.

“Indē Wild’s mission is to uplift the South Asian community and what it has to offer the beauty industry, and the world’s biggest dermatologist happens to be a South Asian who loved our brand — this collaboration is a beautiful coming together of many things,” said Büller-Khosla.

Launched in October 2021, Indē Wild consists of four skin and hair care products which range in price from $29 for the Champi Hair Oil to $37 for the PM Sunset Restore Serum. In February, the brand introduced a mineral Sunscreen Glow Drops product, but the upcoming launch will take the brand deeper into the SPF category, Büller-Khosla said.

“We’re specifically focusing on making application very easy with this product, because one of the things dermatologists have trouble with is not just making sure people apply it, but that they apply it throughout the day,” said Büller-Khosla.

In February 2022, Indē Wild raised $3 million in a seed funding round led by SoGal Ventures, and is available direct-to-consumer in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and India.