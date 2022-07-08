Tim Quinn Gets Into Skin With Halo 42 Launch

Makeup veteran Tim Quinn has a new lease on life, and with it, a new business partner and a new brand.

Quinn, who was the celebrity makeup artist for Giorgio Armani Beauty, joined forces with Mark A. Turnipseed to develop and launch Halo 42, a category-blurring skin care brand which came to market last month with three stockkeeping units. They include a lip balm, a face mask and an all-purpose oil; prices range from $42 to $72 on halo42.com and in select boutiques in Florida.

Halo 42 is the manifestation of Quinn’s beauty knowledge and Turnipseed’s approach to personal training, the latter of which was how the pair first met.

“Tim kept saying to me, ‘this is so cool, how you help me feel beautiful from the inside, while I’ve been spending my whole life helping people feel beautiful from the outside,” Turnipseed said. “He asked me if I had thought about turning what I did into a product beyond a book and personal training. We approach going to the gym with more love than just being really serious and lifting weights.”

With that in mind, the duo created three core products centered on the principles of hope, compassion and resetting. The lip balm, for example, is “wonderful for resetting at any time of day. That’s why we called it ‘Pout It Out,'” Turnipseed said.

The three products share a common hero ingredient, a phytocannabinoid called Copaiba. “I started taking it and doing more research on it,” Turnipseed said. “It’s directly responsible for the stress response of two major organs, the lungs and the skin. I really think it has helped both for me, and it has anxiety and depression relief properties as well.”

No category is off limits for expansion, with Turnipseed eyeing ingestibles and Quinn fielding requests for his native category of makeup.

“We’re in communication with a handful of people to develop a beauty-based protein that you can take at night, and it will have magnesium to calm you down,” Turnipseed said. “It’s going to help you relax, and help to boost collagen production throughout the night.”

Quinn’s own interest in color cosmetics will also require forethought, adding that a client insisted he create a foundation. “She said, ‘You have to come up with a foundation. Everyone in the world would trust you,'” he said. “We like the idea of doing something gender-neutral, because the world has blurred.”

And although the duo is starting small with distribution, it still has big ambitions. “We’re trying to grow the business organically in places where it makes sense, and where we can actually go and have a presence and talk to people, since it’s so personal,” Quinn said. “Our approach to skin care is working with people to really help them understand the value in taking time in the application, stepping out of the rushed moment.”

Industry sources estimate the brand to reach $3 million in sales for its first year on the market, with potential to double in its second year.

