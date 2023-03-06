Tom Ford Beauty Names Shu Qi Attaché

Tom Ford Beauty has named a new attaché.

Shu Qi, the award-winning Chinese actress, has been named Tom Ford Beauty attaché for the China and APAC regions, a partnership that will take effect Tuesday. She will star in campaigns for the brand across the geography.

Her debut campaign features products from the brand’s Private Blend Cherry Collection, which includes the Cherry Smoke, Electric Cherry and Lost Cherry fragrances.

“I am honored to be the new attaché for Tom Ford Beauty, a brand that has redefined modern luxury for the 21st century. I look forward to this exciting partnership,” Qi said in a statement.

Three of Qi’s films have been nominated at the Cannes Film Festival, and she was the first Chinese actress to nab a spot on the jury of that festival, as well as the Berlin International Film Festival.

In 2020, Tom Ford Beauty opened a four-story retail location in Guangzhou. At that time, it was the brand’s largest freestanding store globally, and had been doubling sales year-over-year in the territory.

More recently, tightening pandemic restrictions in China have weighed down sales across its parent company, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., per its most recent financial results. Foot traffic notwithstanding, fragrance grew double digits across the portfolio for the quarter ending Dec. 31, driven in part by Tom Ford Fragrances.

Last year, Lauder also bought the entire Tom Ford brand for $2.3 billion, a move that valued the business at $2.8 billion. Ermenegildo Zegna Group and Marcolin SpA picked up the licenses for the brand’s fashion and eyewear businesses, respectively.