Too Faced’s Eric Hohl Joins Morphe Parent Company

Longtime Too Faced president Eric Hohl has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer of Forma Brands, the parent company of Morphe.

Hohl succeeds Myles McCormick, who has left the CEO job and remains an adviser to the company. Hohl described Forma’s brand portfolio as one with “significant potential,” and that changes in the beauty industry provide “new opportunities for innovation and growth.”

The new executive joins after 12 years at Too Faced, where he guided the business from an indie brand into a large, Estée Lauder Cos.-owned company. Forma Brands is majority owned by General Atlantic, which also backed Too Faced before it sold to Lauder. Before Too Faced, Hohl worked for Hard Candy, Billabong and Ashworth.

He will be based in Forma’s Los Angeles office, where he will work with the global team across operations, finance and brand development. Forma’s brand portfolio includes Morphe, Morphe 2, Playa, Lipstick Queen, Bad Habit and Jaclyn Hill’s Jaclyn Cosmetics.

Forma has rebranded in recent years as it built itself into a multibrand company. The business has been majority owned by General Atlantic since 2019, when it was valued at $2.2 billion.

