Fenty Beauty is the most successful celebrity beauty brand, according to a ranking the Cosmetify beauty platform compiled by combining companies’ more recent revenues available with number of years in business, as well as number of followers and hashtag mentions on Instagram. Cosmetify gave each of these factors a score out of 100 before taking an average score to assess each celeb beauty brand’s overall success.

In particular, Fenty Beauty totaled a score of 67.15 out of 100, boosted by the combination of $570 million estimated sales, 10.7 million Instagram followers and 5.06 million mentions on the platform. Closely following the label, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics reported a score of 67.05 out of 100, however, boasting more than twice the influence of Fenty Beauty on Instagram thanks to more than 25.1 million followers.

Another Kardashian also made the Cosmetify ranking, which featured nine women out of the top 10 beauty moguls.

You May Also Like

The top 10 celebrity beauty brands were: