The Top 10 Takeaways From WWD’s 2023 Digital Beauty Forum

If the speakers at WWD’s 2023 Digital Beauty Forum, held in New York City on Jan. 24, made one thing clear, it is the pace at which transformational technologies are developing that are already having an enormous impact on business. Generative artificial intelligence is entering the mainstream, while the many manifestations of the metaverse are changing the fundamental structure of online shopping. Here, our top 10 takeaways from this year’s conference, and, on the pages that follow, a comprehensive look at the future.

1. Entertainment is the new engagement.

2. There’s no such thing as too fast.

3. Generative AI will transform content creation sooner than you think.

4. Emerging commerce platforms are developing quickly — but frictionless transactions are still the exception not the rule.

5. When it comes to personalization, think digital — but make it human.

6. New platforms must bring value — not just the novelty factor.

7. The feed is dead. Think Reels, Shorts and, of course, TikTok.

8. Globalization and localization go hand in hand.

9. E-commerce is evolving from buying into shopping.

10. Hit refresh on your metaverse regularly if you want repeat visitors.