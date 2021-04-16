Influencer and beauty mogul Huda Kattan may have a brand empire valued at more than $1 billion, but her social media prowess is still paying off, too.
As part of Cosmetify’s annual Beauty Influencer Rich List, Kattan topped the list, which is ranked by combined post earnings between YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Given the latter’s explosive popularity, 2021 marks the first time Cosmetify has tracked earnings on the platform.
The firm ranked fees predicted by Influencer Marketing Hub’s YouTube and Instagram Money Calculators, as well as Exolyt’s TikTok Money Calculator, and also tracked a few surprises. Kattan nabbed the top slot from James Charles, and Bretman Rock quickly shot up to third place.
Here, the full list of top earning beauty’s influencers in 2021.
1. Huda Kattan
Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $3,887.
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $158,515.
Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $3,000.
Combined earnings per post: $165,402.
2. James Charles
Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $25,520.
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $89,711.
Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $35,502.
Combined earnings per post: $150,733.
3. Bretman Rock
Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $14,294.
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $51,424.
Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $8,902.
Combined earnings per post: $74,620.
4. Mari Maria
Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $3,122.
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $56,651.
Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $13,100.
Combined earnings per post: $72,873.
5. Jeffree Star
Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $15,799.
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $46,129.
Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $2,285.
Combined earnings per post: $64,213.
6. Yuya
Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $10,783.
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $53,111.
Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $0.00.
Combined earnings per post: $63,984.
7. Nikkie Tutorials
Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $4,952.
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $48,304.
Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $2,503.
Combined earnings per post: $55,759.
8. Bethany Mota
Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $16,693.
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $15,323.
Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $136.
Combined earnings per post: $31,875.
9. Bianca Heinicke
Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $6,339.
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $25,493.
Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $43.
Combined earnings per post: $31,875.
10. Camila Coelho
Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $1,569.
Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $29,469.
Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $226.
Combined earnings per post: $31,264.
