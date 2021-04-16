Influencer and beauty mogul Huda Kattan may have a brand empire valued at more than $1 billion, but her social media prowess is still paying off, too.

As part of Cosmetify’s annual Beauty Influencer Rich List, Kattan topped the list, which is ranked by combined post earnings between YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Given the latter’s explosive popularity, 2021 marks the first time Cosmetify has tracked earnings on the platform.

The firm ranked fees predicted by Influencer Marketing Hub’s YouTube and Instagram Money Calculators, as well as Exolyt’s TikTok Money Calculator, and also tracked a few surprises. Kattan nabbed the top slot from James Charles, and Bretman Rock quickly shot up to third place.

Here, the full list of top earning beauty’s influencers in 2021.

1. Huda Kattan

Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $3,887.

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $158,515.

Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $3,000.

Combined earnings per post: $165,402.

2. James Charles

Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $25,520.

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $89,711.

Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $35,502.

Combined earnings per post: $150,733.

3. Bretman Rock

Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $14,294.

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $51,424.

Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $8,902.

Combined earnings per post: $74,620.

4. Mari Maria

Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $3,122.

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $56,651.

Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $13,100.

Combined earnings per post: $72,873.

5. Jeffree Star

Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $15,799.

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $46,129.

Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $2,285.

Combined earnings per post: $64,213.

6. Yuya

Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $10,783.

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $53,111.

Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $0.00.

Combined earnings per post: $63,984.

7. Nikkie Tutorials

Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $4,952.

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $48,304.

Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $2,503.

Combined earnings per post: $55,759.

8. Bethany Mota

Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $16,693.

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $15,323.

Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $136.

Combined earnings per post: $31,875.

9. Bianca Heinicke

Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $6,339.

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $25,493.

Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $43.

Combined earnings per post: $31,875.

10. Camila Coelho

Estimated YouTube earnings per video: $1,569.

Estimated Instagram earnings per post: $29,469.

Estimated TikTok earnings per post: $226.

Combined earnings per post: $31,264.

