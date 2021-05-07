Per new data from retailer SkinStore, which cross-referenced beauty trends on the platform with Google searches, TikTok users’ interests run the gamut from internal supplements to skin care tools and procedures.

Topping the list was gua sha, with nearly 3 million Google searches, and over 250 million views on TikTok. Dermaplaning didn’t see the same search resonance, but had 1 billion views on the popular platform. Jade rolling made the list with over 43 million views.

Different philosophies toward skin care — and skin wellness — also dotted the round-up. “Skinimalism,” or the paring back of skin care regimens, took the second slot on the list, as did face-mapping, which ties troubled complexions to different systems and organs in the body.

Here, the top 10 TikTok trends, as ranked by Google search volume.

1. Gua Sha – 2,858,210

2. Skinimalism – 1,860,310

3. Blackheads Removal – 1,329,620

4. Dermaplaning – 909,290

5. Drinking Chlorophyll – 908,770

6. Jade Roller – 711,270

7. Micellar Water – 64,0200

8. Hydrocolloid Bandages – 582,140

9. Korean Skin care – 198,940

10. Face Mapping – 178, 240

