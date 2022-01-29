Top Beauty Products, Ranked by Klarna

The 2021 holiday season wasn’t just a boon for fragrance, new data shows.

Hair care and face makeup topped the list of most-saved products for the holidays, according to data from Klarna, which allows its app users to save products for later purchase. Michela Griffin, commercial lead at the bank, said it was a reversal from the height of the pandemic, when user interest in color cosmetics reached spiked. “Compared to the color cosmetics trend that we saw at the height of the pandemic, beauty shoppers are shifting toward a more natural look,” she said. Still trending is hair care — with Olaplex at the top of the list. “Beauty shoppers are seeking moisturizing, hydrating treatments in their pursuit of self care,” she said. “Consumers are readily shopping for high-quality, high-impact products that nourish their hair and skin with long-term results.”

Here, Klarna’s top saved beauty products for November and December 2021.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil Armani Si Eau de Parfum NYX Professional Makeup Marshmellow Soothing Primer E.l.f. Cosmetics Poreless Putty primer Beauty Bay Vibrating Rose Quartz Face Roller The Ordinary Coverage Foundation Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioner Ouai Mini Detangling and Frizz Fighting Leave-in Conditioner

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Trendalytics: Lipstick Searches Soar Amid Pandemic Recovery

The Ordinary, CeraVe Are TikTok’s Biggest Searched Beauty Brands

Behind the Success of Olaplex and Prestige Hair Care Trends Driving Industry