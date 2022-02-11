As sustainably minded packaging and products remains top of mind for consumers, large cities lead the way for consumers recycling product packaging.
A report from The Body Shop, which surveyed more than 2,000 Americans, found that 43 percent of respondents only buy from brands with little or no plastic waste, and 50 percent are trying to reduce beauty plastic consumption.
The areas with the highest rates of recycling are densely populated metropolitan areas, with New York, Austin, Texas, and San Diego topping the list.
Here, the top cities for beauty plastic recycling, ranked by consumer adoption.
- New York – 65.5 percent
- Austin – 65.3 percent
- San Diego – 62.5 percent
- Los Angeles – 62.0 percent
- Washington, D.C. – 61.6 percent
- San Jose – 56.7 percent
- Chicago – 56.4 percent
- Boston – 51.8 percent
- Charlotte – 50.0 percent
- San Francisco – 48.4 percent
- Houston – 47.1 percent
- Columbus – 46.8 percent
- Jacksonville – 46.0 percent
- San Antonio – 46.0 percent
- Philadelphia – 44.9 percent
- Denver – 43.7 percent
- Phoenix – 43.6 percent
- Detroit – 42.9 percent
- Dallas – 41.7 percent
- Memphis – 31.1 percent
