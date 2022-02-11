As sustainably minded packaging and products remains top of mind for consumers, large cities lead the way for consumers recycling product packaging.

A report from The Body Shop, which surveyed more than 2,000 Americans, found that 43 percent of respondents only buy from brands with little or no plastic waste, and 50 percent are trying to reduce beauty plastic consumption.

The areas with the highest rates of recycling are densely populated metropolitan areas, with New York, Austin, Texas, and San Diego topping the list.

Here, the top cities for beauty plastic recycling, ranked by consumer adoption.

New York – 65.5 percent Austin – 65.3 percent San Diego – 62.5 percent Los Angeles – 62.0 percent Washington, D.C. – 61.6 percent San Jose – 56.7 percent Chicago – 56.4 percent Boston – 51.8 percent Charlotte – 50.0 percent San Francisco – 48.4 percent Houston – 47.1 percent Columbus – 46.8 percent Jacksonville – 46.0 percent San Antonio – 46.0 percent Philadelphia – 44.9 percent Denver – 43.7 percent Phoenix – 43.6 percent Detroit – 42.9 percent Dallas – 41.7 percent Memphis – 31.1 percent

