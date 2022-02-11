Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Top Cities for Beauty Plastic Recycling

Large metropolitan areas have the highest rates of beauty plastic recycling, according to the Body Shop.

Pact
A Pact recycling bin at Credo Beauty in San Francisco, Calif. Courtesy

As sustainably minded packaging and products remains top of mind for consumers, large cities lead the way for consumers recycling product packaging.

A report from The Body Shop, which surveyed more than 2,000 Americans, found that 43 percent of respondents only buy from brands with little or no plastic waste, and 50 percent are trying to reduce beauty plastic consumption.

The areas with the highest rates of recycling are densely populated metropolitan areas, with New York, Austin, Texas, and San Diego topping the list.

Here, the top cities for beauty plastic recycling, ranked by consumer adoption.

  1. New York – 65.5 percent
  2. Austin – 65.3 percent
  3. San Diego – 62.5 percent
  4. Los Angeles – 62.0 percent
  5. Washington, D.C. – 61.6 percent
  6. San Jose – 56.7 percent
  7. Chicago – 56.4 percent
  8. Boston – 51.8 percent
  9. Charlotte – 50.0 percent
  10. San Francisco – 48.4 percent
  11. Houston – 47.1 percent
  12. Columbus – 46.8 percent
  13. Jacksonville – 46.0 percent
  14. San Antonio – 46.0 percent
  15. Philadelphia – 44.9 percent
  16. Denver – 43.7 percent
  17. Phoenix – 43.6 percent
  18. Detroit – 42.9 percent
  19. Dallas – 41.7 percent
  20. Memphis – 31.1 percent

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

These Are the Companies Joining Forces for a Sustainable Future

Klarna and Good on You Team Up to Launch Sustainable Collections

Intermix for Good Tour, a Denim Recycling Effort With Cotton Inc., Launches Thursday

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad