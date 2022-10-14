The Top-selling Fragrances of Summer 2022

While the boom in fragrance sales peaked in March, the category remains buoyant — good news as the industry heads into the holidays.

According to The NPD Group, it is consumers’ existing favorites, rather than new releases — of which there have been many — largely bolstering the category’s growth.

Per NPD, prestige fragrance revenue is up 14 percent this year through August 2022 in the U.S., versus the same period last year.

“Fragrance sales momentum continues in 2022, with growth fueled by more consumers spending more money in physical stores,” said Larissa Jensen, beauty industry adviser at NPD. “Indulgence in luxury fragrance lines, artisanal brands and stronger concentrations remain market drivers.”

NPD also found that fragrance usage grew among Black and Hispanic consumers this year, with over 85 percent of them reportedly using perfumes and fragrance products on a regular basis, compared to 78 percent of the total U.S. population.

Dior Sauvage, which Johnny Depp has been the face of since 2015, posted a hearty increase in sales following the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, which was closely followed by the public via social media. It ended in June.

In August, it was announced Depp and the luxury house had inked another multiyear deal for him to front the fragrance, inciting further buzz among consumers.

The top-selling fragrances in the U.S. from June through August 2022.