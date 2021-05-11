TPG Growth has invested in Ideal Image, a company that provides aesthetic treatments including Botox and fillers across North America.

Ideal Image provides virtual consultations for clients seeking aesthetic services and operates care centers that provide a range of services, including laser hair removal, body sculpting and skin services.

The business is a division of Steiner Leisure, which was acquired by L Catterton in 2015. L Catterton will continue as majority owner of Ideal Image.

Ideal Image chief executive officer David Prokupek said the company plans to make aesthetic treatments “more accessible than ever for consumers who want to look and feel their best.” The additional investment will allow Ideal Image to continue scaling, added L Catterton managing director Marc Magliacano.

For TPG Growth, which has backed Beautycounter and E.l.f. Beauty, beauty investments continue to be a focus, according to Heather Smith Thorne, partner at TPG Growth.

Ideal Image’s tele-consultations and range of services have “proven to resonate incredibly well with clients,” Thorne said. “We can see from the performance of the business that Ideal Image’s clients are not only successfully achieving their personal care goals but are also frequently returning to take advantage of the company’s other aesthetic and wellness services.”

North Point was financial adviser to Ideal Image.

