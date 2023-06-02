Skip to main content
Traackr: The Top 10 Beauty Brands Winning Influencer Marketing in April

Peddling product onto the For You page is no longer enough for a beauty brand to thrive on social media.

Neutrogena saw a surge in social media engagement after serving as the exclusive skin and sun care sponsor of Coachella.
Neutrogena saw a surge in social media engagement after sponsoring Coachella. Courtesy of Amazon

What defines a successful influencer marketing strategy in a post-“de-influencing” trend world?

As eco-conscious consumers increasingly call the “TikTok made me buy it” era into question, brands and influencers are being tasked with rethinking creating credibility among their target demographics.

According to Traackr’s Holly Jackson, the de-influencing trend presents a unique opportunity for brands to prove they care about consumer expectations in real time. “People are ‘de-influencing,’ but it’s still influential,” said Jackson, global services director, influencer strategy and measurement. “The savvier brands are thinking about how they can adjust the way they are partnering with influencers to make sure they’re not part of the negative sentiment around the trend.”

Meanwhile, brands like Neutrogena — which was the exclusive skin and sun care sponsor of Coachella — are winning on social by engaging consumers in-person. “There is the ability for a brand to go big with an event-based campaign and see a lot of success,” said Jackson.

The top 10 brands in April by Traackr’s Brand Vitality Score (VIT):

  1. Sephora
  2. Kylie Cosmetics
  3. Rare Beauty
  4. Neutrogena
  5. CeraVe
  6. Ulta Beauty
  7. Makeup by Mario
  8. E.l.f. Beauty
  9. Dior Beauty
  10. Charlotte Tilbury

Brands with the most influencer mentions for the month:

  1. Sephora
  2. Redken
  3. Rare Beauty
  4. Olaplex
  5. E.l.f. Beauty
  6. Nyx Cosmetics
  7. Charlotte Tilbury
  8. Saloncentric
  9. Fenty Beauty
  10. Colourpop

