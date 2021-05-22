In spite of sluggish sales of color cosmetics, makeup brands are still dominating influencer marketing.

New data from Tribe Dynamics, which tracks the top brands garnering earned media value, shows that the top 10 thus far this year are all focused on makeup. Despite the proliferation of TikTok, Instagram and YouTube remained the most profitable channels.

“Video content, in general, is hugely important. That’s an area that we’re seeing influencers invest in, brands invest in and consumers respond to,” said Brit McCorquodale, Tribe Dynamics‘ senior vice president of revenue. Instagram Stories have also become a higher priority for social marketers. “Instagram Stories have surpassed the total volume of grid content, exponentially — probably tenfold,” she said.

Here, the list of top 10 brands ranked by EMV, and the top influencers.

1. ColourPop, $214,019,167, Amelia Morley.

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills, $184,636,016, Thivi Baskar.

3. Morphe, $184,616,353, James Charles.

4. Benefit, $147,385,385, Angelica Torres.

5. Huda Beauty, $132,933,974, Petra Miettinen.

6. Fenty Beauty, $128,713,291, Nae Harrison.

7. NYX Professional Makeup, $127,016,282, Mei Pang.

8. MAC Cosmetics, $112,390,556, Bailey Sarian.

9. Laura Mercier, $101,869,840, Vanessa Funes.

10. NARS, $97,195,666, Lena Bagrowska.

Source: Tribe Dynamics

Period: January 2021 to April 2021

