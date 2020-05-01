Instagram’s loss is YouTube’s gain. Data from Tribe Dynamics for April shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on social media platforms. The data analytics firm reports that while there was a 10 percent decline in branded Instagram posts by influencers, there was a 10 percent increase in YouTube branded content. There has been a 20 percent engagement on both channels, however, with homebound consumers spending more time than ever on their phones. The other big winner? TikTok, which has surged in influencer usage, said Tribe chief executive officer Conor Begley. As for the top 10 brands and influencers in earned media value, those with strong networks like Anastasia Beverly Hills and Morphe retained their top rankings, despite reported sales declines in makeup in key channels. Begley said part of the softness in reported makeup sales can be attributed to the decline in off-line revenue sources, while many brands are seeing more than 100 percent year-over-year increases in e-commerce. Here, the top 10 brands by EMV for April 1 to 27, and their highest ranking influencers.

Top 10 Brands by EMV

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills, $80.2 million

2. ColourPop, $69.6 million

3. Morphe, $62.7 million

4. Benefit, $55.6 million

5. Huda Beauty, $48.8 million

6. Fenty Beauty, $40.3 million

7. MAC, $38.8 million

8. NYX Professional Makeup, $37 million

9. Too Faced, $30.9 million

10. Laura Mercier, $30.4 million

Top 10 Influencers from Top 10 Brands by EMV

1. Bianca Linares for Morphe, $2.6 million

2. Cindy Cervantes for Morphe, $1.2 million

3. Makeup Emalii for Benefit, $635,116

4. Karen Gonzalez for Laura Mercier, $632,564

5. Vanessa Funes for Laura Mercier, $618,403

6. Melanin Ezeofor for Anastasia Beverly Hills, $570,631

7. CC Clarke Beauty for Fenty Beauty, $567,980

8. Olga Dann for Fenty Beauty, $560,836

9. Nyane Lebajoa for Fenty Beauty, $558,208

9. Nyane Lebajoa for Benefit, $558,208

10. Karen Gonzalez for MAC, $550,112

