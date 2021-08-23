Tula Skincare Expands Into Sephora Canada

After a year of explosive growth for Tula Skincare, the brand is finally eyeing international markets for expansion.

The probiotic skin care brand is launching in all 80 Sephora Canada doors today, with a collection of 25 stockkeeping units. It marks the brand’s first foray abroad, and is part of the retailer’s Clean at Sephora program.

Building out Tula’s footprint in North America was a logical next step for the brand, said Savannah Sachs, chief executive officer. “We have been really focused on building our brand in the U.S., and our strategy has been to stay focused to build our community and brand love domestically,” she said. “Now we’re at an inflection point where we can spread our wings and drive incremental growth by entering new markets.

“It’s a huge testament to the incredible retail growth we’ve driven in the U.S.,” Sachs continued. “Clearly, that success has translated into Sephora Canada’s interest. We’re still thinking about what 2022 and beyond could bring and, you know, especially building out the rest of our international expansion strategy.”

Tula Skincare already has a robust following in Canada, Sachs said, citing social listening practices. “One of the most commonly asked questions we get is, ‘where can I get Tula in Canada?’ When we were exploring conversations with Sephora, it became clear there was incredible demand. Tula was a top 10 search term on Sephora Canada’s website, so clearly, there was pent-up demand.”

To boot, the brand had to hire its first vice president of international. Shirley Chen will be overseeing the brand’s entries into new markets. She most recently worked as vice president of international business development for Bliss Skincare and has held roles with Too Faced Cosmetics and Kate Somerville Skincare.

“We’re excited to welcome Tula Skincare to Sephora, and look forward to providing our clients with access to the brand’s coveted probiotic extract and superfood-powered products that they’ve been requesting for several years,” said Jane Nugent, senior vice president, merchandising at Sephora Canada, in a statement. “Tula’s innovative formulas and brand positioning focused on confidence offers our portfolio a unique, refreshing feel that we know clients will love as part of our Clean at Sephora brands.”

For more from WWD.com, see:

What to Know About Sephora and Kohl’s Partnership

Kate Somerville, Foster Nation Team Up for Scholarship Fund

Hudson’s Bay Brings Forever 21 Back to Canada