Tula Skincare Joins Forces With Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery’s beloved banana pudding is taking on a new form.

The New York City bakery has partnered with Tula Skincare to launch Take Care + Indulge, a two-in-one body cleanser and exfoliator inspired by Magnolia’s signature banana pudding.

Available beginning Sept. 5 on Tula’s website and at Ulta Beauty, the limited-edition product will retail for $36 and marks Tula’s first product collaboration with another brand to date.

“We’re serious about skin care, but we also don’t take ourselves too seriously,” said Tula’s chief executive officer, Savannah Sachs. “We are thrilled to partner with Magnolia to get in the ‘kitchen’ together and really build this product from scratch.”

Designed to smooth and brighten the skin, Take Care + Indulge is Infused with Tula’s patent-pending prebiotic and probiotic extract blend, S6 Pro Complex, as well as three kinds of AHAs and banana and lemon peel.

The product seeks to merge the best-loved qualities of each brand to create one cult-favorite product. “It’s about creating buzz, meeting a new audience and just having some fun with skin care,” Sachs said.

Tula will lean heavily on TikTok, which is the brand’s fastest-growing social channel, for promotion of the product. Sachs noted the P&G-owned brand has curated campaign visuals specifically for the platform, which has proved a key tool in driving growth for the brand as of late.

“We want to work with great, passionate, creative teams and brands that align with us in terms of values and just bringing something unique, fun and special to market together,” said Sachs of Tula’s approach to collaboration.