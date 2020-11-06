Twitter is veering into uncharted territory: the beauty content on its platform. The social media platform has published its first beauty survey, reporting an increasingly young and diverse consumer. Users who engage in beauty conversations are 43 percent male and 56 percent Generation Z, according to the report.

Diversity is a key differentiator for the beauty community on , said Stacy Minero, global head of ArtHouse at Twitter. “When you look at the top 20 influencers leading the beauty conversation, 70 percent of them are Black, Latinx or Asian. There’s this ability to show up and bring your whole self to the platform.”

Authenticity isn’t just the key to success for influencers on the site. The brands garnering the most engagement interact often with other users. “They post questions, they have interactions and act more like content publishers than legacy brands. That creates openness and accessibility,” Minero said. “They show up as personas versus corporations, and there’s the sense that there’s some human perspective behind the handle.” Here, see the top 10 brands on Twitter, ranked by engagement.

1. Colour Pop Cosmetics

2. Fenty Beauty

3. Morphe

4. Kylie Cosmetics

5. Fourth Ray Beauty

6. Tarte Cosmetics

7. Anatasia Beevrly Hills

8. Coloured Raine Cosmetics

9. Elf Cosmetics

10. Unilever

Source: Twitter Beauty Report, 2020

For more from WWD.com, see:

Integration of Functions, Data Backbone Key to Support Business in COVID-19 Era

Facebook’s Limited Data Use Transition Expires Tuesday

Senate Judiciary Authorizes Twitter, Facebook Subpoenas