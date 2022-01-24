U.S. Prestige Beauty Sales Shot Up 30 Percent in 2021, per NPD Group

Supply chain woes proved no match for the beauty industry’s momentum last year, new data from the NPD Group shows.

Sales figures for prestige beauty, which NPD released Monday, indicate that the industry generated $22 billion in 2021, up 30 percent from 2020, when sales only reached $16.1 billion.

The sum also exceeds 2019-level sales, which reached $18.8 billion.

Fragrance outperformed all other categories with 49 percent growth. Hair grew 47 percent, makeup by 23 percent, and skin care up 18 percent, per a statement from the company.

Hair, one of the market’s fastest-growing categories, even saw styling product sales return to growth. Hair sprays, gels, mousses and other styling products grew 45 percent from last year, and are expected to grow another 15 percent in 2022.

Critical skin care segments, such as cleansers, creams and serums, posted double-digit growth, ranging from 15 percent to 24 percent. Clinical skin care has also become the largest type of brand in the category, booting naturals from the top slot, when comparing revenues.

Fragrance continued its growth well into the year, with sales of personal fragrances jumping 61 percent from 2020. Home scents rose 20 percent, and the fourth quarter alone made up 45 percent of fragrance’s total sales for the year. Revenues in that quarter also grew 35 percent.

“The beauty industry is unique in its ability to instill self-confidence and change the way people feel,” said Larissa Jensen, beauty industry adviser of the NPD Group, in a statement. “These timeless abilities keep our industry relevant and important in the minds of our consumers — regardless of circumstances or lifestyle changes. As was the case across the retail world, the beauty market faced hurdles in 2020 but proved its resilience in 2021.”

