Longtime beauty executive Ukonwa Ojo is exiting the industry for big tech.

Today, Amazon revealed that Ojo will join the company as chief marketing officer of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, effective Sept. 21. The news comes less than one year after MAC Cosmetics hired Ojo as its first senior vice president for global marketing. Prior to MAC, Ojo was Coty Inc.’s cmo of consumer beauty and the senior vice president of Cover Girl, where she led the brand’s 2017 revamp.

At Amazon, Ojo will lead global brand and originals marketing. She will report to Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. Andy Donkin, formerly Amazon’s global head of marketing for Amazon Prime Video and originals, will transition to a new role within the company.

In an internal company letter shared with WWD, Hopkins praised Ojo’s “fantastic two-decade track record as a builder of top global brands.”

“Her wide-ranging experience will give us a broader perspective on how to connect customers to the Prime Video brand and grow our business by marketing our content in innovative ways to develop an even stronger emotional connection with our audiences,” Hopkins wrote.

After joining MAC in December 2019, Ojo helped launch Underground, an ongoing series of drops available to MAC insiders in small batches. The model is meant to give consumers a glimpse at the makeup trends with which the company is most current.

