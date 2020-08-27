Coronavirus store closures have caused sizable declines in Ulta Beauty sales.

The company’s net sales dipped 26.3 percent to $1.2 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 1, down from $1.7 billion in the prior-year period. Net income was $8.1 million, down from $161.3 million in the same quarter last year.

For the six-month period, net sales dipped 29.6 percent, falling from $3.4 billion to $2.4 billion year-over-year. Net loss was $70.5 million. E-commerce sales, on the other hand, were up more than 200 percent.

Ulta chief executive officer Mary Dillon said the COVID-19 pandemic and related store closures had a significant impact on sales, but that trends have improved as stores reopen.

“While the pandemic continues to impact our business, we are encouraged by improving trends,” Dillon said in a statement. “Comparable sales trends improved significantly throughout the quarter, from decreasing 37 percent in early May, as we began reopening stores, to decreasing 10 percent in July, when most of our stores were reopened. Notably, sales trends have continued to improve, with comparable sales down in the mid-single digit range for the first three weeks of August.”

After closing all stores in March, Ulta gradually reopened, starting with curbside pickup and moving to full retail openings. Roughly 88 percent of stores now have salon services available, and brow services are available in about 85 percent of stores, the company said. So far, Ulta has brought back roughly 17,000 furloughed associates.

The business had planned to open 75 new stores in 2020, but put those plans on hold due to the pandemic. Dillon said it will “take time to fully return to pre-COVID-19 levels.”

“Given continued disruption from the pandemic, new operational protocols and near-term employment and economic uncertainty, we expect sales will continue to be challenged for the rest of the year,” she said. “Longer-term, we are confident that beauty will recover and thrive given continued strong engagement and emotional connection with the category.”

Ulta is not providing any financial outlooks for now, but the company did say it expects to spend between $35 million and $40 million on personal protective equipment related to COVID-19, and open 30 new stores in fiscal 2021.

