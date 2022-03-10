Ulta Beauty Posts Major 2021 Sales Jump

Ulta Beauty has posted a major sales gain for its latest fiscal year — up 40.3 percent from the prior year.

For the 52 weeks ended Jan. 29, Ulta had $8.6 billion in net sales, up from the prior-year’s $6.15 billion. The year also surpassed sales during the period before the pandemic started, which were about $7.4 billion.

The increase was driven by higher consumer confidence, government stimulus payments and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Ulta said.

For the fourth quarter, Ulta said sales increased 24.1 percent to $2.7 billion. Net income increased to $289.4 million, compared to $171.5 million in the prior-year period.

“Our fiscal year ended with better-than-expected performance, reflecting excellent, enterprise-wide execution against our fourth-quarter plans as well as stronger consumer demand and the strength of Ulta Beauty’s differentiated model,” said Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer, in a statement.

“The beauty category is healthy and growing, and we are confident the recovery that began in 2021 will continue, as consumers maintain their self-care routines, become more resilient to COVID-19 surges, and engage in more leisure and social activities,” Kimbell said.

Ulta, which now has 1,308 stores, is projecting between $9.05 billion and $9.15 billion in sales for the next fiscal year.

“Our outlook for fiscal 2022 reflects our expectations for beauty growth as well as the challenge of lapping exceptional performance in fiscal 2021, ongoing wage and supply chain cost pressures, and investments in new capabilities to support future growth,” Kimbell said.

