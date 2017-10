Ulta Beauty is open for business in Manhattan.The much anticipated Upper East Side outpost of the Illinois-based beauty retailer opened its doors Friday.The space, which is said to be more than 12,000 square feet, is located at 188 East 86th Street, on the same block and barely a few storefronts down from Sephora. The store also holds a full-service salon.On a visit late Friday afternoon, WWD observed a store teeming with customers - many of them uniform-clad tweens - and a checkout line that snaked from the cash wrap almost halfway to the back of the store. Sales associates were handing out promotional coupons.A sizable portion of the store is devoted to makeup, with prestige color cosmetics taking up almost a third of the floor. The Estée Lauder Cos.-owned MAC Cosmetics holds court front and center directly in front of the entrance, with five fixtures dedicated to the brand. Benefit Cosmetics also has a significant amount of space along and around the eastern wall of the store, including a counter for brow and lash services. It Cosmetics has several feet of space on the wall along with a fixture, as do Clinique and Lancôme. Estée Lauder also has space on the wall. Also at the front of the store are fixtures dedicated to Urban Decay, Tarte, Nars, Smashbox, Too Faced and Anastasia Beverly Hills.A 10-chair salon sits at the back of the store, offering services including haircuts, blowouts and color. A blowout starts at $36 and a cut starts at $46. Dermalogica facials are also on offer — the most expensive is an $85 microdermabrasion treatment.Skin care is in the back of the store, with Dermalogica and Philosophy taking up significant space along the back wall. Mario Badescu occupies its own fixture, and other brands on offer include Peter Thomas Roth, Juice Beauty and Perricone MD.Hair tools and products sit at the back of the store next to skin care. Brands include LivingProof, Bumble and bumble, Redken, Drybar, AG, Joico and Devacurl.A mass makeup section sits at the front near the cash wrap. The most significant space belongs to Maybelline, NYX and L'Oreál Paris.