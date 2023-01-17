Ulta Beauty Names Michelle Crossan-Matos Chief Marketing Officer

Ulta Beauty has named Michelle Crossan-Matos chief marketing officer.

Crossan-Matos, who started Monday, will oversee all integrated marketing, loyalty, creative operations, store design, public relations, consumer insights and media activities, the company said in a statement.

Most recently, Crossan-Matos was the chief marketing, citizenship and communications officer at Samsung Electronics America, where she was responsible for the company’s U.S. consumer and business-to-business marketing and communications strategy and oversaw corporate citizenship and social impact programs.

Before joining Samsung, Crossan-Matos — who calls the beauty category her “first love” — was CMO at Vertu, a British manufacturer and retailer of luxury mobile phones, and held a 16-year stint at Procter & Gamble, during which she held positions in skin care, cosmetics and fragrance.

Crossan-Matos succeeds Shelley Haus, who passed away in June 2022 at age 49 due to cancer.

Haus joined Ulta in 2014 as vice president of brand marketing, then became senior vice president in 2017 and ultimately CMO in 2019.

“Shelley’s passion, vision and love for her team and her work constantly inspired me, and her influence and creative spirit will be felt across Ulta Beauty for years to come,” said Ulta chief executive officer Dave Kimbell to Beauty Inc at the time of Haus’ passing. “Together, the Ulta Beauty team will keep doing more good in the world in ways we know would make her proud.”