Amid challenges in the category, Ulta Beauty has reshuffled its leadership team around makeup.

Maria Salcedo, the retailer’s vice president of merchandising and strategy, has been promoted to senior vice president, merchandising, makeup. The promotion was revealed in an email sent by Monica Arnaudo, chief merchandising officer of Ulta Beauty, to whom Salcedo will now report. Arnaudo did not respond immediately to request for further comment.

According to the email, Salcedo will lead merchandising for brands across price points. Reporting to Maria will be Lisa Hamilton, the vice president of merchandising for prestige makeup, who will be adding the portfolio of established and boutique brands to her responsibilities.

Ulta is also reallocating staff to support its partnership with Target. Melissa Myles Edwards, previously divisional merchandising manager, is now senior director of Target merchandising, and will also report to Arnaudo. Arnaudo will also manage Sean Bentley, who is now senior vice president of merchandise planning, inventory and operations. He most recently served as the vice president of merchandise planning and inventory.

The staff moves were not without a departure. Paul Desiderioscioli, vice president of mass cosmetics, is no longer with the company. Mass cosmetics will be supported by Megan Lubovich, currently divisional merchandise manager for mass makeup.

As previously reported by WWD, makeup comprises 45 percent of total sales at Ulta, making it the retailer’s largest category. Bright spots amid the challenged category included segments in eye, such as lashes and brows, the retailer said in its most recent financial results. In the same report, net sales at Ulta had fallen 7.8 percent to $1.6 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

