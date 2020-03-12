Ulta Beauty, like every retailer in the U.S., is currently dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

On the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, chief executive officer Mary Dillon listed a series of steps Ulta is taking to address COVID-19, including increased sanitation and cleaning efforts and the temporary suspension of brow, lash and skin services. “We’ve posted signage in stores directing guests who want to try a product to find an associate who will sanitize testers on-demand,” said Dillon. “We’re implementing a no-touch approach when it comes to assistance like shade-matching.”