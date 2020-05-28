E-commerce sales did not offset coronavirus-related store closures for Ulta Beauty this quarter.

The retailer posted a 32.7 percent net sales decline, to about $1.2 billion for the quarter, with a net loss of $78.5 million. Diluted loss per share was $1.39.

It’s a big hit for Ulta, which in recent years had become the darling of the specialty beauty retail world, opening stores and landing big-name prestige and digitally native brands as growth continued.

“The rapid escalation of COVID-19 resulted in significant disruption to our operations. For much of the first quarter, Ulta Beauty operated as a digital-only business, and while e-commerce sales exceeded our expectations, it was not enough to fully offset the impact of our store closings,” said Ulta chief executive officer Mary Dillon in a statement.

Ulta has now reopened more than 840 stores for curbside pickup, with 333 stores open to shoppers. “We have seen stronger-than-expected sales in reopened stores, and we’re seeing great engagement with our salon services, where available,” Dillon said.

To shore up finances, Ulta has drawn down $800 million on its $1 billion revolving credit facility, suspended new hires, deferred merit pay increases, reduced marketing and other expenses and reduced planned new store openings, among other efforts.

