Ulta Beauty’s Shelley Haus Dies at 49

Shelley Haus, chief marketing officer of Ulta Beauty, has died.

She was 49.

The cause was cancer.

Haus joined the retailer as vice president of brand marketing in 2014. She was elevated to senior vice president in 2017 and named CMO in 2019. Prior to Ulta, she held senior positions at GFK and PepsiCo.

Under Ulta’s previous chief executive officer, Mary Dillon, and current leader, Dave Kimbell, Haus was an integral part of Ulta Beauty’s success.

“Shelley’s passion, vision and love for her team and her work constantly inspired me, and her influence and creative spirit will be felt across Ulta Beauty for years to come,” said Kimbell. “While it doesn’t make this moment any less difficult, I am forever grateful that I’ve known Shelley for nearly 20 years, both as a valued business partner and as a cherished friend. Together, the Ulta Beauty team will keep doing more good in the world in ways we know would make her proud. Our deepest sympathies and support are with her family.”

During her time at the retailer, Haus reworked the marketing organization and deeply evolved the brand and drove purpose at the retailer, said a spokeswoman.

In a statement, the company said, “She was an innovative marketer, creative storyteller and a people-first leader who saw beautiful possibilities in everything and everyone.”

Tara Simon, the global brand president of Too Faced, worked closely with Haus during her time at Ulta as senior vice president of merchandising. “Shelley was a force of nature, and had everything to back that up,” said Simon. “She was smart as a whip, quick-witted, a great listener, hyper-focused on the vision and always able to put things into perspective with some levity. Shelley was fearless, and always willing to roll up her sleeves. She was deeply committed, a great thought partner, and inspired us all to do better. Shelley Haus was truly one-of-a-kind. Her loss leaves a hole in our hearts.”

Maureen Kelly, the founder and CEO of Tarte, called Haus an “amazing partner and creative dynamo.”

“I was so lucky to work alongside her all of these years at Ulta and feel blessed to have had the opportunity to learn from someone who was so passionate and talented,” Kelly said. “The world won’t be the same without her.”

Haus is survived by her husband and children. Plans for a service could not be learned. Ulta said it will continue to support Youth Guidance, a nonprofit organization where Haus was an active board member.

