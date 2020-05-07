Ulta Beauty will soon reopen 180 of its doors at limited occupancy after temporarily closing them in March due to the coronavirus.

The retailer has been offering curbside pickup in more than 700 locations. On May 11, it plans to reopen select stores in Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Some stores will offer hair services with “heightened safety protocols,” according to a press release on Ulta’s web site. Product testing will not be available for use in any of the reopened locations, which are expected to feature additional hand-sanitizer stations.

“Throughout the last few months, we have navigated the fluid dynamics of COVID-19 with the safety of our guests and associates at the heart of every decision we have made. That commitment to safety has guided our thoughtful, phased approach to reopening,” said Mary Dillon, chief executive officer, in a statement. “Our focus has been on how to reopen safely — not just when — throughout our preparation and planning to ensure we are confident to welcome guests and associates back to Ulta Beauty.”

In the press release, the retailer outlined a handful of COVID-19 best practices. Employees are expected to wear face coverings while working, and customers are encouraged to do the same.

The soon-to-reopen locations will feature visual cues — “signage or floor decals” — that encourage social distancing. The stores will open at limited occupancy, spacing out registers and offering contactless payment.

Employees are expected to participate in mandatory wellness checks prior to their shifts. Ulta will also provide “physically rearranged break rooms,” according to the release.

“We know we cannot do this alone and this journey continues to shed light on new learnings and concerted efforts to keep moving forward safely in collaboration with government and health officials as well as other retail industry leaders,” Dillon said in a statement. “It is our responsibility to create store environments that are safe for our guests to enjoy the shopping experience and for our associates to work confidently. We look forward, with cautious optimism, to welcoming all back to Ulta Beauty.”

