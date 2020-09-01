Unilever announced today that it has inked a deal to acquire Liquid I.V., maker of electrolyte drink mixes, for an undisclosed amount.

Liquid I.V. was founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Brandon Cohen, who prior to founding the company worked in sales for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The brand touts its proprietary Cellular Transport Technology, which purportedly enhances the hydration of water by two to three times. The brand sells targeted products for sleep, energy and hydration. A 16-pack of the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier retails for $24.47. Liquid I.V. is primarily sold direct-to-consumer through its own web site, but it is also available through retailers including Target, Costco and The Vitamin Shoppe.

Cohen is to stay on as chief executive officer of the El Segundo, Calif.-based company.

Said Fabian Garcia, president of Unilever North America: “Liquid I.V. is an impressive and innovative brand in the fast-growing health, wellness and personal nutrition space. Liquid I.V. shares Unilever’s purpose to improve people’s health and well-being, as well as our ambition to create sustainable products that have a positive social impact. We are delighted to welcome Liquid I.V. to Unilever’s portfolio of purpose-driven brands.”

Liquid I.V. is just the latest wellness acquisition for Unilever. In April 2019, the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant acquired gummy vitamin brand Olly.