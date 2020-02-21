MILAN — As the coronavirus continues to make headlines globally, on Friday the health crisis got even bigger attention in Italy as six new cases were identified in Codogno, a town a one-hour drive from Milan.

A 38-year-old man and his pregnant wife are the most worrying cases, with the former currently hospitalized in intensive care. The man is an employee at the Unilever facility located in the nearby town of Casalpusterlengo, where he is reported as working in the research and development department.