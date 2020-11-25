Unilever said today it intends to acquire SmartyPants Vitamins, a Los Angeles-based company that makes vitamins and supplements.

Founded in 2011 by Courtney Nichols Gould and Gordon Gould, SmartyPants makes products for children and adults, including multivitamins, probiotics and supplements. They are sold at retailers including Target Corp., Kohl’s Corp., The Vitamin Shoppe and on Amazon Inc.

This marks the latest wellness acquisition for Unilever. The Anglo-Dutch consumer giant last September acquired Liquid I.V., a maker of electrolyte drink mixes, and in 2019 acquired Olly Nutrition, a gummy vitamin company.