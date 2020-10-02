L’Oréal-owned beauty brand Urban Decay has named Malena Higuera U.S. general manager.

“Her expertise in consumer education, digital advances and a fearless approach to change and adaptation will act as key contributors to success in her new role,” L’Oréal said.

Higuera joins Urban Decay, headquarter in Newport Beach, Calif., with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Fourteen of those years were spent at L’Oréal, with positions at other brands acquired by the French cosmetics giant that include Dermablend Professional and Maybelline, as well as L’Oréal Paris.

The executive led the launch of Maybelline skin care in China, then took on the role of zone director in Paris to manage the cosmetics brand’s presence in the Asia Pacific region. At L’Oréal Paris, she was senior vice president of U.S. marketing, and most recently, she acted as general manager of Dermablend. Higuera will be succeeded by Tara Pyle, who is now brand head of Dermablend.

“Urban Decay was a brand that inspired me to join beauty, because it showed me how to stand up in my own difference,” Higuera said in a statement. “I join the Urban Decay family with the mission to do the same for the next generation, all with a digitally driven mind-set to chart a new course for expressive beauty. This is particularly exciting yet challenging given the state of our industry today. We need to find new ways to connect and make a powerful difference. I look forward to focus on digital advancements and activations to service our Urban Decay community, bringing our innovation and our ‘break the rules’ ethos to life.”