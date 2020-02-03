By  on February 3, 2020

U.S. makeup sales may be sliding, but skin care is showing promise.

The U.S. prestige beauty market drove $18.8 billion in sales in 2019, according to a new report from The NPD Group. Makeup remains prestige beauty’s largest category, driving $7.6 billion in sales, followed by skin care, which totaled $5.9 billion in 2019.

