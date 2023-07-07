UV Test Stickers Take Over TikTok as Consumers Double Down on Sun Protection

UV detection stickers have entered TikTok’s burgeoning beauty sphere.

The buzzy stickers — which use color-changing technology to detect UV radiation by turning clear when adequate sun protection is applied and purple when it isn’t — have been climbing in popularity as consumers grow increasingly diligent about sun damage prevention.

In late June, nanoinfluencer @natrodriguezzz uploaded a video to TikTok demonstrating how to use UVify’s detection stickers (which sell on Amazon), racking up more than 18 million views and 1.7 million likes. The #UVSticker TikTokhashtag counts 7.2 million views, and Spate reports that videos using hashtags associated with UV Detection Stickers have seen a total of 881,100 average weekly views over the past four weeks on the platform.

TikTok user @milkydew embarked on a series testing the efficacy of popular sunscreens using SpotMyUV’s UV detection stickers. courtesy

Another user, @milkydew, rolled out a viral series evaluating the efficacy and longevity of popular sunscreens using patches by SpotMyUV, which sells 12-count sticker packs for $12.49 at Target and Amazon. The series deemed Bliss’ Block Star Invisible Daily Sunscreen, Tatcha’s The Silk Sunscreen and Shiseido’s Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion among those which required only one layer of SPF application, while offerings by Sun Bum, Abib and Glow Recipe also received passing scores upon second-layer application.

U.S. Google search data ending May 2023 indicates the brand SpotMyUV receives 320 monthly searches, indicating that while the trend is seeing standout momentum on TikTok, it is still relatively nascent in terms of consumer awareness.