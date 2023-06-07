Vegamour Appoints New CEO, Cofounder Daniel Hodgdon Steps Down

Executive shifts are afoot at Vegamour.

Dan Hodgdon, who cofounded the hair care company in 2016 alongside Christina Zeigler, is exiting his role as chief executive officer. The company’s board has appointed Robert Schaeffler, Vegamour’s current president, to the role, effective immediately.

Hodgdon will maintain his board seat, according to a memo seen by WWD.

“Dan pioneered an entirely new brand and category in hair wellness with Vegamour and we are incredibly grateful for his creativity and vision that built the company we have today based on the values of sustainability, innovation and integrity,” read the memo.

Schaeffler, who joined the brand in October 2022 as president, will maintain his previous responsibilities, though the brand will no longer have a president role.

“I’m really excited to build on the foundation that Dan has built. We have great products, loyal customers and an energized and passionate team that is ready to take the brand to new heights,” he said in an email to WWD.

Added Hodgdon: “With Robert’s understanding of the business, I’m confident that now is the right time for me to take a step back from the day-to-day business. We have an incredible team and award-winning products, and I’m excited for everything that Vegamour will continue to achieve.”

Known primarily for its range of hair, lash and brow growth-promoting products, Vegamour acquired an $80 million minority stake from General Atlantic in 2021. Months later, the brand entered Sephora and in 2022, onboarded Nicole Kidman — also an investor — as its “wellness advocate.”

Vegamour’s products range in price from $18 for a travel size Gro Dry Shampoo to $324 for the Everything Kit, comprised of six stock keeping units that seek to improve hair health from scalp to strands.